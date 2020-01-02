Boxer James Moorcroft happy with the underdog tag

Boxer James Moorcroft is relishing the role of the underdog as he prepares to fight for the British Welterweight Eliminator in enemy territory this month.

Moorcroft, who proudly hails from Hindley, will travel to Glasgow’s St Andrews’ Sports Club to lock horns with Dumbarton’s Martin Harkin on Thursday, January 30.

The fight has been dubbed as a 50-50 fight due to Moorcroft and Harkin having almost identical professionals records. Moorcroft’s professional record stands at an impressive 13 wins and zero loses while Harkin has won all 12 of his fights.

They have even battled four of the same opponents throughout their respective careers – including Atherton’s William Warburton, Chris Jenkinson, Jordan Grannum and Eligio Palacios.

With nothing to separate the two boxers in terms of their records before the bout, it has all the makings to be one of the very early contenders for fight of the year.

One of these two upcoming boxers will almost indefinitely lose their unbeaten professional records – but Moorcroft is feeling under no pressure prior to his 10-round title showdown.

“A lot of people think I’m the underdog going into this fight because my opponent does have the home advantage, but it doesn’t bother me in the slightest,” he said.

“I see his supporters bigging him up to be the next big thing, but I honestly love that I’m the underdog.

“There’s absolutely no pressure on me and I am confident of going to Glasgow and beating him.

“I think he’s a quality fighter but I believe I can defeat him from watching the way he fights. In his last few fights, he has had top wins but I’ve been in the form of my life over the last 12 months.

“I’ve had four stoppages on the spin against some really good opponents, and in terms of my training camp, I’ve never felt better.

“I’ve given my life to boxing ever since I stepped through the doors at Blundell’s Gym, and honestly it all comes down to this fight. It’s make or break for my boxing career.

“I have dreamt of this fight for three years since I turned professional, and now that an opportunity like this has finally arrived, I’m going to be going up there and taking it with both hands. I will be making the long trip to Glasgow with one goal in mind – I want to bring the British Welterweight Eliminator back to Wigan.

“I honestly want this more than anything.

“I want to make my family and supporters proud and become the champion of Britain.

“Even over Christmas, it was practically cancelled in the Moorcroft household.

“That just shows how dedicated I am because it is my favourite time of the year.

“We were training on Christmas Eve and first thing in the morning on Christmas Day, and I honestly cannot thank my coaches enough for that. I’d like to say a special thank you to Lee and Luke Blundell for the unconditional effort and love that they put into Blundell’s Gym all day, every day.

“They gave up their Christmas morning with their families to spend time training me and Rhiannon Dixon and I will always be eternally grateful for that.

“I’m feeling very sharp and ready to fight – and I can promise everyone that I will give everything I’ve got to win this fight.

“We’re bringing the British Welterweight Eliminator to Wigan, that’s one thing for sure.”