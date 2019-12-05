Boxer James Moorcroft poised to face 'dangerous' opponent

Boxer James Moorcroft is fighting to end an ‘unbelievable’ 2019 on the ultimate high.

Moorcroft, who hails from Hindley,will lock horns with former England boxer Ohio Kain Iremiren on Saturday at the University of Bolton Stadium.

It will be Moorcroft’s fourth and final bout of a remarkable 2019, which has seen him record three explosive stoppages on the bounce.

And the 26-year-old is hoping he can continue with his rich vein of form to end the calendar year in style.

“It’s been an unbelievable year, comfortably been the best of my career,” Moorcroft gushed.

“I’ve had three fights and won them all by stoppage, so that in itself is an amazing feat that should be celebrated.

“I know there were a few question marks on whether I have that knockout power in my locker, but I believe I firmly cast all of those doubts aside.

“I’m honestly so proud of what we’ve achieved in 2019 – but we’re far from done just yet.

“Ohio is an unbelievably talented boxer. I can’t lie, I think he’s absolutely outstanding. He’s really dangerous inside that ring and he will be the toughest guy I’ve ever fought.

“If I do manage to beat Ohio, it will open doors for me in the future.

“It would be the perfect way to end a fantastic 2019, but I’m not foolish enough to take anything for granted.

“We’ve got an incredibly tough night lying ahead, and we’re going to leave no stone unturned for this fight.

“The training from Lee and Luke Blundell has been incredible, and I’ve honestly never felt better within myself.

“I feel razor sharp, and the sparring I’ve had with the likes of Liam Smith has put me in really good stead.

“I’m ready to go, and I’m more than confident I can get another victory.”

More than 100 Wiganers are expected to flood the University of Bolton Stadium to support Moorcroft and his Blundell’s Gym team-mate Rhiannon Dixon.

The 26-year-old struggled to put how much the support means to him and Dixon into words.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” he added. “It’s such a surreal moment to know all of your friends, family, and fellow Wiganers have your back.

“People are spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to watch myself and Rhiannon fight, and it is honestly so humbling for us both.

“Neither of us would actually be here in this position if it wasn’t for all the supporters who have got behind us from day one.

“I’m hoping we can repay the faith the fans have shown in us, and keep delivering them the wins they deserve.

“When we win a fight, it isn’t just a victory for us, it’s a victory for everyone.

“It is a win for our coaches, a win for our families, a win for our sponsors, and a win for every single person who has ever supported us in any shape or form.

“Myself and Rhiannon will always give our everything to make everyone proud, and that’s a promise.

“We will always be grateful for the support we’ve received, and it’ll be something we will never forget.

“Wigan is the best town in the world with the best people in the world.

“I’m so proud to be born and raised here among such a supportive and tight-knit community.”