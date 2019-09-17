Boxer Kyle has eyes on £10,000 prize

Boxer Kyle Lomotey is ready to risk his undefeated record as he enters a tournament in Manchester on Saturday.

Lomotey, 28, is about to enter a new middleweight tournament organised by Contender VIP at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel that starts on Saturday September 21.

He will face a series of talented opponents in order to try and conquer the mountain- and win a huge cash prize in the process.

There will be two semi-finals on the opening night, and then the final will then be fought in December.

It will be Lomotey’s first bout in the United Kingdom since May - after his last victory came in Saudi Arabia on Amir Khan’s glittering Jeddah undercard back in July.

He managed to defeat Abdulfatah Julaidan in his opposition’s own backyard- to the disappointment of the King Abdullah Sports City home crowd.

While Lomotey is on a roll in his professional career, it could be a massive gamble to compete in the Contender VIP’s showpiece given the calibre of opposition.

While Lomotey understands the risk that he’s taking, he has no qualms about hanging his undefeated record in the balance.

“It looks like it’s going to be a great evening- I cannot wait," he said. "There’s a lot of fantastic lads taking part, and it’s undoubtedly going to be the toughest night of my career so far- regardless of who I fight.

“I know I’m going to have to be at the top of my game to win, but I’m quietly confident that I can book my place in the final in December with a victory on Saturday.

“I’ve been improving in every fight, and I’m feeling very sharp thanks to an excellent training camp at Elite Boxing in Bolton.

“We had a great experience in Saudi Arabia. I think that experience being away from home and out of my comfort zone fighting against a total unknown will help.

“I only saw about 30-seconds footage of his performances, but even from that, I knew how to beat him.

“It was a fantastic moment for me to be able to win on television, and fight at a venue like that in Jeddah.

“But that’s in the past now, and my full focus is the Contender VIP tournament.

“Putting my unbeaten record on the line is just one of those things. It doesn’t worry of bother me at all, because at the end of the day, a loss isn’t going to end you career. If anything, sometimes a loss is what a boxer needs to spark a comeback and become better than ever.

“You put your record on the line every time you fight, and this circumstance is no different. I’m treating this as just a normal bout, and I’m very relaxed going into the weekend.”

As a full-time brick layer, the £10,000 cash pot would be absolutely massive for Lomotey to pocket.

It may even mean that Lomotey can put down his tools for good to focus on boxing- which has been his goal all along.

“It was a dream come true to turn professional, and my next dream is to be able to do this as my full-time job. But unfortunately, the financial side of having to raise my family has meant that I do have to work full-time as well as box.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world, as my children are the most important people in my life, but it would be nice if I could pack away my tools and focus on purely boxing, even it’s just for the time being.

“The £10,000 cash bonus of winning the tournament is life-changing. It’s an huge sum, and anyone would be lying if they said that’s not one of the main reasons why they’re entering this competition.

“It would be a massive moment for me if I can win. It does open up the possibility that I can turn boxing into my full-time job, which is a huge motivator for me, as it’s something I’d love to do. But I’m up against a lot of talented lads, and anything can happen.

“I’m going to give it my best shot, but hopefully I’ll be walking out of the Hilton Hotel in December with £10,000 and a trophy in hand.”

Lomotey thanked his sponsors: SJN Fire and Security, Meeking Maintenances, John Alcock Plumbing and Heating, Premier Nutrition and Daz Marsh S&C for all the gruelling 6am sessions.