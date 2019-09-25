Boxer Kyle Lomotey extends unbeaten professional record

Boxer Kyle Lomotey has booked his place in the Contender VIP Middleweight tournament final in December.

Lomotey, who works in Hindley, was able to advance to the final of the new £10,000 competition after he beat Scotland’s Craig Kelly in some style.

The 29-year-old landed a series’ of ferocious shots to the body in the opening round to earn the first stoppage of his professional career.

Following his victory at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel, Lomotey extended his professional record to 8-0, and soared up the British rankings into an impressive 22nd place.

He will now return to the same venue in December to face the winner of the other semi-final John Telford - for a massive £10,000 jackpot prize.

The Leyther was smiling from cheek to cheek as he celebrated Saturday’s triumph.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It was amazing to get the first stoppage of my career, and the win means so much to me and my family," he said.

“I’m over the moon, and I already cannot wait to return to Manchester in December for the final.”

“It was a great performance and I’m glad that I was able to finally get a stoppage after coming close on a few occasions. I felt sharp from the start, and immediately went on the front-foot to take control of the bout.

“I just beat his body up in the first-round, and he didn’t want to come out for the second round because he apparently had a hand injury.

“But I was a bit confused by it all because he didn’t injure his hand hitting me- it must have just been the fresh air he was hitting.

“I’m now through to the finals of the Contender VIP tournament and I will fight Telford on December 21.

“Telford is a very talented boxer, and he had a very good points victory against Jay Byrne at the weekend.

“He’s had a great professional career so far, and he will undoubtedly be the biggest test of my career so far.

“He even fought for a central area title recently in the summer so he’s no mug.

I’ve got a lot of respect for John but I’m more than confident that I can beat him, and go on to win the tournament.”

Since he moved to Elite Boxing in January, Lomotey’s performances have ascended to the very next level.

And he expressed that his coaching team at the Bolton-based gym have got him ‘believing in myself’ again.

“It was always a difficult decision to leave Astley VIP as it’s where I began my professional career and I have the upmost respect for everyone at the club, but I think it’s been the right one for my career," he said.

“I have an truly amazing team at Elite Boxing who have changed my life even in this short space of time.

“Alex Matvienko and Tom McNeill have got me working smart, and I feel like I’m improving as a boxer every camp.

“All the boys down at Elite Boxing and my brother Micky Ellison are mint. The gym is an incredible place to be for all the laughs we have- and we’re always smiling and laughing constantly which helps make the experience even better.

“They’ve got me believing in myself again - and thanks to them, I know I can become a massive success in boxing.

“I’d be lying if I said there hasn’t been times where I’ve questioned whether my boxing career is simply just a pipe dream, but I know that I’m in the best possible hands to do well at Elite Boxing.”

Lomotey thanked his sponsors: SJN Fire and Security, Meekin Maintenances, John Alcock Plumbing and Heating, Premier Nutrition and Daz Marsh S&C for all the gruelling 6am sessions.