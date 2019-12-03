Boxer Rhiannon Dixon eyes perfect end to 'dream' 2019

Wigan’s Rhiannon Dixon is hoping to mark the end of the calendar year with another impressive victory.

The 24-year-old will join her Blundell’s Boxing team-mate James Moorcroft at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday December 7.

Dixon will be returning to action for her second professional bout at the same venue where she made an eye opening entrance to professional boxing last

September.

She was totally unflustered in her debut against Lithuania’s number one seeded boxer Vaida Masiokaite – despite having the added pressure of being Spike TV’s highlighted star of the night.

The full-time pharmacist received high praise from VIP Boxing bigwig Steve Wood and impressed several onlookers with her aggressive head movement and power. Dixon is hoping to make it two wins out of two to end an “absolutely unbelievable” 2019.

“It’s been an incredible year – it’s almost felt like a dream – and it would put the absolute cherry on top if I can finish 2019 with another victory,” she said.

“From turning professional and winning on my debut to becoming a fully-qualified pharmacist, it’s been amazing. I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved, but I’m not stopping there.

“In terms of boxing, this is only the start for me and I’m so excited for what the future holds.

“If I can record a victory on December 7, it’ll put me in a great position going into my first full year as a professional boxer.

“2020 has so much potential to be an amazing year, and I’m hoping I can continue to make my friends and family proud. Boxing is my life now, and I’m going to do everything in my power to succeed.

“I live and breathe boxing, and I want this more than anything in the world. I want to make all the sleepless nights and early morning sessions before work worthwhile, and pay dividends.

“This means so much to me and my family, and I’m honestly so determined and focused for my next fight.

“The women’s division is flooded with so many top quality boxers, and I know regardless of who I face, I’m in for a tough night.

“But I really don’t mind that at all – I love the competition – it pushes me even more to be the best I can be to stand and fight with some of these really talented girls.

“I’m confident though, regardless of the opponent, that I can win because I really do believe in my own ability, and the work that we’ve done as a team. It’s going to be an amazing night for me and James and I can’t wait to go and do it all again with the team!

“I can’t thank everyone enough for supporting both myself and James. None of us would be here in this blessed position without everyone’s kind support, and we’re honestly so appreciative of that.”

In preparation for her second professional bout, Dixon has been sparring with Wolverhampton’s Kirstie Bavington and former Team GB boxer Natasha Jonas.

“It’s been pretty unbelievable. I honestly cannot thank the two girls enough for the amazing sparring,” said Dixon.

“Natasha has been one of the country’s outstanding boxers for over a decade now, and there’s a reason why she’s represented Great Britain on so many occasions. I’ve always been a massive fan of her, so to spar with her was very surreal.

“And Kirstie is a machine. I sparred with her in Birmingham before my debut, and we’ve continued to work with each other during this camp because we know how competitive we both are. It’s a healthy spar, and we’re always bringing the best out of each other.

“We always bring it and although we are really good friends, we beat the living daylight out of each other which is exactly what you want when you’re preparing for a big fight.

“Training has been absolutely excellent as always this camp and I owe a massive thank you to Lee and Luke Blundell for the work that they’ve been putting in with me and James.

“The training couldn’t have been better, and I feel so ready now to fight. All that is left to say is, bring on December 7 under the lights!”