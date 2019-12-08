Boxer Rhiannon Dixon impresses to claim second professional win

Boxer Rhiannon Dixon was outstanding as she recorded her second professional victory at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

Dixon, who is trained by Lee and Luke Blundell at Wigan’s Blundell’s Boxing Gym, comfortably defeated Poland’s Bojana Libiszewska on Saturday December 7.

She displayed a range of ferocious shots and impressed the bumper Bolton crowd with her aggressive head movements and lightening quick-feet to avoid any potential danger.

This was an even more impressive scalp given that her opponent weighed-in a pound heavier on the night and spent most of the bout trying to grab Dixon.

The 24-year-old was delighted to end 2019 on a high and extend her professional record to two wins and zero losses.

“I’m feeling on cloud nine- it’s been such a amazing night- and it’s such a fitting way to end what’s been an incredible year for me and my family.

“Bojana is a extremely talented opponent, so I knew that I had to be at my very best to beat her.

“She was very strong, and she used her weight to her advantage as she kept on holding onto me every time I looked to make a breakthrough.

“But credit to her, she was a good opponent, and the most important thing is that I got the victory.

“I’m extremely happy to be standing at two wins and zero losses, and I’m hoping this is just the start of a fantastic boxing career for myself.

“I always get a bit emotional after a fight, as to see all your friends and family come together to support you is a really special feeling.

“They’re spending their hard-earned money so close to Christmas to watch me fight when it would’ve been more than understandable for them to watch my fight at home to save up for presents and the festive calendar.

“I will always be extremely thankful for all the support I’ve received during my boxing, as it honestly means so much to me.

“I wouldn’t be here in this position if it wasn’t for everyone who has got behind me since day one. From my sponsors to my friends and family, you’re all absolutely amazing and I love you to pieces.

“I have ran out of things to say about my coaching team- they’re just simply the best.

“I cannot thank them enough for everything that they’ve done for me. It’s hard to believe that just a few years ago, I only started boxing for fitness, and now I’m doing a interview after my second win as a professional boxer.

“They’re amazing at what they do, and more importantly, they’re truly incredible people. The Blundell’s are like a second family to me, from Lee and Luke, to Lee’s wife Allison and his son Harvey.

“I‘m so proud of what we’ve achieved as a team and I’m really excited for what our future holds next year.”

While Dixon plans to enjoy Christmas to the full with her family, she is hoping to fight as soon as possible in 2020.