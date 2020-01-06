Boxer Rhiannon Dixon's 2020 vision comes under sharper focus

Rhiannon Dixon will return for her first fight of the calendar year in March.

Dixon, who hails from Wigan, will be in action at the University of Bolton Stadium for her third professional bout on Saturday March 21.

The 24-year-old is looking to build on the impressive start that she’s made in the professional boxing game after she recorded two eye-catching wins in four months towards the back end of 2019.

“I’m really excited to be out there again,” she said.

“It was amazing to start my professional boxing adventure last year, and I can only promise that there’s a lot more to come from me in 2020.

“I’m not sure who I will be fighting just yet, but I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.

“We prepare for every fight like a world title fight at Blundell’s Boxing Gym, even though it is just my third professional bout.

“Ever since I started at Blundell’s Gym, we have created a winning mentality and we will always continue to use the same philosophy.

“We will do everything in our power to win – because it means everything to myself, my coaches and my family.

“We love to win. We live and breathe to win. And I’m not going to walk out of the University of Bolton Stadium without knowing that I’ve given my all.

“I would honestly never forgive myself if I went into a fight either under-prepared, or knowing I could’ve done more.

“We aren’t taking boxing lightly – this is my life now – and I’m absolutely determined to make my career into a massive success away from my day to day job.”

While Dixon trains relentlessly seven days a week at Blundell’s Gym, she still works full-time as a pharmacist at Whiston Hospital.

Dixon admitted that it is extremely difficult to balance her boxing with her day-to-day job – but feels it’s worth it.

“Boxing is one of the toughest sports in the world, but I love it, and I’m going to keep going,” she said.

“I train seven days a week at Blundell’s Gym, and then I work at a hospital as a pharmacist.

“It’s really tough and I struggle to find time for myself, but I know all the sacrifices and exhausted days will be worthwhile in the long distant future.

“I knew I would need to make these sacrifices when I turned professional – and honestly it makes me even more determined to do well as a boxer.

“I’d be lying to myself if I said that it has been an easy few months.

“It’s been really tough, and one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done in my life.

“They always tell you how tough it is going to be when you become a professional boxer but you never truly understand until you do it yourself.

“Boxing is the ultimate challenge and there is nothing that compares to testing yourself like the way you do in the ring.

“But honestly, it’s worth all the graft and dedication, and I am so proud that I’m standing here today as a professional boxer.

“I honestly cannot wait for my next fight next month, I think it’s going to be a really special night. We have got a long exciting camp planned and I honestly cannot wait to get started with

Lee and Luke Blundell. I’m actually scared to see what they have in store for me this time around, because it certainly doesn’t get easier as time advances.

“But Lee and Luke – like everyone at Blundell’s Gym– are amazing and I couldn’t have wished for a better team preparing for my third fight. We’re ready for the challenge and the March 21 can’t come quick enough.

“I’d like to say thank you so much to everyone who has come to support my last two fights.

“I wouldn’t be able to do any of this if it wasn’t for people coming and buying tickets to watch me! If you would like to buy tickets for my upcoming fight, please feel free to message me on my Twitter @RhiannonDixon3 or my instagram RhiannonDixonBoxing.”