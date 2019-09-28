Boxer Rhiannon Dixon wins on her professional debut

It was a night to remember for Wigan’s Rhiannon Dixon after she enjoyed a dream start to her professional boxing career tonight.

Dixon, who is trained by father-and-son coaching duo Lee and Luke Blundell at Blundell’s Boxing Gym, defeated Lithuania number one Vaida Masiokaite in a 4x2 female lightweight bout.

The 24-year-old was outstanding as she won every round in-front of the Channel 5 cameras.

The fully-qualified pharmacist and Maths teacher-in-training was overcome with emotion after she won her professional debut.

“It was amazing. It was an experience that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life," she said.

“It was even better than what I dreamed of- I couldn’t have wished for a better debut.

“I was really happy with my performance, and although I was a bit nervous at the start, I felt like I grew in confidence and settled in as the fight went on.

“Everything in the last few months has been a total whirlwind, and an absolute dream. It was what I’ve dreamed about since I first started.

“It’s remarkable, because not many people can say they’ve made their debut on prime time television!

“I never ever thought I’d be doing this five years ago, so to think that I’ve just won my professional boxing debut is crazy. It goes to show how anything is possible and you don’t know what is coming around the corner.

“Over 100 people came to watch myself and James Moorcroft and we’re so thankful for the support. It’s so humbling, and we’re always extremely grateful for what everyone does to help us on our journeys. It’s hard to describe how much it actually means- it’s outstanding.

“The first thing I wanted to do was go and hug all my friends and family. They’ve been my rock throughout and I owe this victory to them. Hopefully it’s the first of many going forward!”

After her huge success at the weekend, Dixon is now targeting a swift return to the ring in December.

“After tonight, I just want to get back out there fighting as soon as I can. There is a show in Bolton coming up in December so I’m hoping I can get the green light to become added onto that one," she said.

“It would be massive to be heading into 2019 with two wins from two, so fingers crossed that it can be made possible. I already cannot wait to fight again. I’d like to think that my performance tonight has turned a few heads.”

Dixon thanked her sponsors: Village Mini Travel, Hoist It, Macy Vienna Aesthetics, You’ll never Bake Alone, Ashbrooks Ltd