Boxing title shot for James Moorcroft next month

Boxer James Moorcroft will travel to Glasgow in the New Year to fight for the British Title Eliminator.

Moorcroft, who is trained by Lee and Luke Blundell at Blundell’s Boxing Gym, has earned the "unbelievable" opportunity after he recorded his fourth stoppage on the spin against Eligio Palacios earlier this month.

The 26-year-old will face Dumbarton’s Martin Harkin at the St Andrews sporting club in Glasgow on Thursday, January 30.

The fight has been approved and confirmed by the governing British Boxing Board today.

Hindley’s Moorcroft, who was denied a English Title Eliminator chance earlier this month, revealed his hopes to bring the British Title eliminator back to Wigan.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity, and an absolutely amazing way to begin 2020,” said Moorcroft.

“I would like to thank Steve Wood and my coach Lee Blundell for awarding me with this opportunity to fight for such a huge title, and it’s a chance that I’m looking to take with both hands.

“I wasn’t able to fight for the English Title Eliminator on Saturday December 7 for various different reasons, but I’m hoping now that this is my time to shine and to win the second title of my career.

“I’m in the best form of my life - stopping my last four opponents - and I will travel to Glasgow with full confidence that I can bring the British Title Eliminator home back to Wigan.

“This is a opportunity that me and my team have been working towards since I first walked through the doors at Blundell’s Gym, and now it’s finally here, we’re going to stop at nothing to win.

“It’s a incredibly proud achievement to be even listed for this fight, but, this is just the beginning and our sighs are fully set on that title.

“Winning a British Title Eliminator can change your career forever, and that’s something that myself and my opponent both realise and understand.

“He’s going to bring it, and I’m going to bring it, and I’m sure it’s going to be a real tear up.

“I honestly cannot wait now it’s been officially confirmed. It’s been in the pipeline for quite a while, and we’re well and truly ready for it and the challenge that lies ahead of us.”

Moorcroft’s opponent Harkin is levels above anyone he has ever faced before and will have the home advantage after growing up in Dumbarton.

But the Wigan welterweight expressed that fighting in enemy territory doesn’t faze him in the slightest as he knows that his loyal fans will soon takeover Glasgow.

“Harkin is a unbelievable opponent. He’s still unbeaten like myself and someone’s 0 has got to go," he said.

“He’s won all of his first 12 fights, winning four by stoppage, and he’s currently ranked four places higher than me in the British rankings.

“It’s going to be a really tough test and I think this will be the fight that makes or breaks James Moorcroft.

“I’m used to fighting at the University of Bolton Stadium, so I’m really looking to fight at a different venue in a different part of the country.

“Harkin will have the support of the majority of the home fans, but that doesn’t bother me at all.

“I really don’t care because I know how amazing and loud my fans are. They will travel to Glasgow and soon make the place their own to the point where it will almost feel like I’m fighting back at home.

“Wigan is the best little town in the world, and we’re going to prove that when we takeover one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom.

“I’m a proud Wiganer - like many people in the town - and I love it here and everyone in it.

“The Wigan community has always supported and encouraged me to chase my dreams, and honestly this fight is a massive dream come true.

“I want to win this fight and this domestic title for everyone who has supported me. I would be nothing without the fans.

“All that’s left to say now is, let’s go on a Scottish tour to Glasgow and have a bit of a party.

“I’m going to give my all to win this fight and make everyone proud. Let’s bring that title with us back home to Wigan.”