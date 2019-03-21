Bright future ahead of Caitlyn Saddington as she looks to build on success

A Wigan para-dressage rider is excited about her future in the sport after coming out on top in a national competition with her new horse.

Caitlyn Saddington, a member of the British Equestrian Federation Excel Talent Squad, came first in the e Grade One category of

the Gold level competition of the Winter National Para-dressage Championships last month on Nirvana Morroko.

And the 17-year-old didn’t stop there, also taking fifth place with her other horse Dreamallo.

Riders at the event at Myerscough College in Preston were classified into five categories, with grade five riders being the least physically impaired and grade one riders being the most physically impaired.

Caitlyn, who has Friedreich’s Ataxia, which impacts on all of the nerves and muscles in her body alongside her hearing and sight, is a grade one rider.

She bought her new horse, Nirvana Morroko in July 2018 and the Winter Championships was their

first championship together.

Her next challenges are to qualify for and to compete in the British Dressage Summer Championships and to qualify to represent Great Britain at international competitions in the summer.

Caitlyn is looking for sponsorship as she seeks further success. Anyone who would be interested in providing sponsorship is asked to contact Alison Saddington at alisonsaddington@yahoo.co.uk

Caitlyn says she is very lucky to be supported by her trainer, Olivia Voce, and her sponsors and supporters, without whose support she would not be able to compete successfully.

These are: Ashbrook Equine Hospital, Gatehouse Hats, The Mark Todd Collection, Synergy Vision, Sports Aid, The Peter Harrison Foundation, Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, Arctic One,

The Saddleman, Equestrian Team GBR, Musto, Wigan Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles Believe Talent Fund.