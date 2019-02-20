Bright futures ahead of Blundell's Gym boxers after impressive show

The rising stars of Blundell’s Boxing Gym in Wigan highly impressed onlookers at their recent Aspull Civic Hall show last Friday.

Blundell’s Boxing Gym hosted their first event of 2019 last Friday in Aspull.

Fans enjoyed a great spectacle of semi-professional boxing, but crucially there were some phenomenal junior bouts.

Blundell’s Boxing recorded a string of impressive victories and left a very memorable mark on the sold-out crowd.

The night began with seven skill bouts between Blundell’s juniors and other boxers from across the region.

Skill bouts have no winners or losers as the matches are designed for the boxers to be able to showcase their skills and adapt to their surroundings without any added pressure.

All the children did themselves proud and gained valuable experience as they start to further their boxing credentials.

One of the many standout performers from the skill bout – Bailey Dart– even fought through a hamstring injury to compete at the show as he did not want to miss out on the opportunity to fight.

The attitude of Bailey epitomised the spirit and enthusiasm that the gym promotes.

The skill-bouts were all ferociously-contested.

And 11-year-olds Owen Lythgoe and Kayden Jones took part in a breathtaking showdown which left the 300-plus audience applauding in admiration.

Blundell’s Boxing also enjoyed a clean sweep of wins in the seven competitive children’s bouts, which demonstrated that the future is certainly bright for the gym.

After the skill and junior bouts, Blundell’s Gym’s Chelsea Kennedy kicked-off the adult’s action with a unanimous points victory against Michelle Pelvin.

Damien Suszycki claimed a points victory over Ryan Levers, while Connor Winstanley defeated Ryan Clark by a split decision.

Rhiannon Dixon- who is hoping to turn professional within the next year- won her bout against Natalie Victoria courtesy of an explosive second-round stoppage.

Meanwhile, Rhys Maiden and the returning Brad McGuire both recorded stoppage victories in the second and third round against Tom Tyenon and Liam Mac respectively.

Danny Aspey- who was making his anticipated return after a one-year break from boxing- topped the bill of the show and certainly did not disappoint.

Although he was forced to split the spoils with Lucas Tinker, he managed to get everyone on their feet as he embarked in an all-out war with his opponent.

Coach Luke Blundell couldn’t hide his delight after every boxer delivered an exceptional performance at the Aspull Civic Hall.

He said: “Blundell’s smashed it again!

“I can’t thank every one enough for the turn out, the atmosphere was amazing.

“Everyone boxed brilliantly and showed exactly what they could do tonight. I’m so happy for everyone – they’ve all worked so hard.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them all. Blundell’s Boxing is a special gym, and I’m so glad that we have the pleasure of teaching so many talented boxers, and more importantly, amazing people.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to Chris Say Medics, referee Danny Payne, Emma Louise Grady and Harry MC, Tony, Ethan and Carl for the time keeping and judging.

“I’d like to thank Unibox Boxing Rings Ltd for the ring hire and to all the other clubs who came to box last night. I’d like to also say thanks to everyone who came and showed their support as it’s amazing and it means a lot to me, my family, and everyone at Blundell’s Boxing Gym. Bring on the next one.”