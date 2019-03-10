Challenge Cup adventure ends for Wigan St Jude's and St Patrick's

St Jude's entertained NCL Premier Division side Castleford Lock Lane on Saturday in the third round of the Challenge Cup but were beaten 24-4.

And on Sunday St Pat’s lost 74-4 at League One outfit Whitehaven, with Danny Ryding getting the score for the Wigan side.

For St Jude's, they managed to match their opponents in the opening 20 minutes before Lock Lane broke the deadlock.

The St Jude's try came from Gavin Rodden as they trailed 18-4 at the break, and they can hold their heads high as they limited their opponents to one second-half try.