Challenge Cup joy for Wigan St Patrick's and St Jude's

There was joy in the first round of the Challenge Cup for Wigan St Patrick’s and St Jude’s.

NCL First Division side St Pat’s came away from Leigh East with a 24-12 success, while St Jude’s beat Crosfields 15-14.

NWM side Orrell St James put up a brave fight at home to Underbank Rangers before going down 30-12.

Elsewhere, Leigh Miners Rangers reached the second round after a 22-10 success over Oulton Raiders.

The second round will be drawn at 6pm tonight at Wigan St Patrick’s where three-time Challenge Cup winner and Leigh Centurions captain Micky Higham and Wigan Warriors stand-

off George Williams, who played at Wembley in the 2017 Cup final, will conduct the draw.

League One sides will join in the second round and the draw can be watched via BBC iPlayer.