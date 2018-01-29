Champions honoured at Believe Sports Awards

Award winning local sports champions have been honoured by the mayor of Wigan at a special reception.

Councillor Bill Clarke welcomed winners of the 2017 Believe Sports Awards to the mayor’s parlour to celebrate their achievements.

The Mayor with the winners of Believe Sports Awards 2017 and Talent Fund recipients

Winners from the Wigan event later dominated Greater Manchester Sports Awards - winning four of the eight trophies up for grabs.

Big wins for Wigan saw regional awards presented to:

Coach of the Year - Rick Atkinson - Wigan Wasps Swimming Club

Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year - Daniel Dawoud - GB Wheelchair Rugby

Talent Fund recipients Gavin Rodden, Tyler Spence, Darrion Ball and Daniel Ryding

Sports Achiever of the Year - Danni Williams - Musuko Karate Academy

Unsung Hero – Mike Hack - Astley and Tyldesley Cycling Club

All of the borough’s 2017 Believe Sports Awards winners were invited to the mayor’s parlour, where they were thanked for all their hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Mayor of Wigan Borough, Cllr Bill Clarke, said: “It was an honour to invite the winners to the Town Hall to celebrate their outstanding contributions to sports in the borough.

“We are so proud of the volunteers, coaches and rising sports stars who are paving the way for more sports success in the future.

“It was also fantastic to scoop so many awards at a regional level and to see the stars of Wigan Borough truly shining.”

Guests on the day also included ten athletes from the seventh round of the Believe Sport Talent Fund. The fund supports local athletes who perform at a national standard or are on the pathway to reach national standard, aged 11-24.

The fund launched in 2015 and has so far financially supported 60 young people from across Wigan Borough, with up to £500 each from Wigan Council’s Deal for Communities Investment Fund, helping athletes to pay for travel, accommodation, competitions, training fees and equipment in order to help them to progress to the next level. Wigan Council doubled the amount available this year following the huge success of the scheme.

The 2018 Believe Sports Awards will take place in October and nominations will open at the end of March and are organised by leisure partner Inspiring healthy lifestyles on behalf of Wigan Council.

Pete Burt, Managing Director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles, said: “There are some amazing individuals and teams striving to be the best in their chosen sport but there are also many groups and individuals who give up their time and effort to volunteer and ensure sport in the community happens week in week out.

“If you know someone who deserves to be recognised please do make this year the year you nominate them.”

Visit inspiringhealthylifestyles.org for more info or call 01942 488 495.