Darting star Fallon Sherrock's weekend in Wigan!

She’s arguably the biggest name in the darts world at the moment.

And Fallon Sherrock – who made history at the recent World Championships by becoming the first female to win a match (two, in fact) – was in Wigan over the weekend.

Competing in the PDC Tour Card Qualifying event at Robin Park – as well as enjoying the sights and sounds of the town!

“I actually like Wigan!” smiled Fallon, during a break from the action.

“It’s obviously very different from where I’m from in Milton Keynes, which is a very busy place.

“But every time I come up here I really enjoy it.

“I spent plenty of time in the town, going into different food places, the local bars, to have a practice and experiencing different environments.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting the locals, I’ve had so many pictures with them, and they were so lovely and so supportive.”

Unfortunately for Fallon – a 25-year-old former mobile hairdresser – she narrowly failed to secure her place on the Tour for 2020, along with 500 other hopefuls.

But her exploits last month in front of the Sky cameras at Alexandra Palace led to her being given a ‘Challenger’ spot in this year’s Premier League, as well as a place in the World Series events.

“It’s been a mental few weeks for me, but I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” she revealed.

“And I’m really excited to see what 2020 has in store for me.

“Now I have the platform, it’s about trying to take that next step.

“The fact I’ve broken down the barriers, it’s an achievement in itself really.

“I didn’t play as well as I could have here in Wigan, but it’s all part of the learning curve for me.

“I’m going to be playing in the Premier League and the World Series, so every event like this is good for my development.”

And has being catapulted to fame changed her in any way?

“It hasn’t really changed me as a person, I don’t think,” she added.

“The thing it has changed is my confidence... I’m feeling so much more confident than I did.

“As a person, though, my feet are still firmly on the ground, I’m still the same person.”

Fallon will face Glen Durrant on her Premier League debut in Nottingham on February 13 after the PDC finalised the fixtures.