England honours for Wigan Harrier Emily Borthwick

Emily Borthwick will be flying the flag for England this weekend.

The Wigan Harriers ace is flying to Czech Republic to compete in the Hustopece high jump competition.

She is one of six athletes in the team for the indoor event, described by England Athletics as "a stepping stone towards major Championships and reward for high rankings and proven form at the time of selection."

Borthwick, excited at the prospect of representing England, has dedicated her selection to her granddad. The 21-year-old has previously earned England honours at schools, under-15s and U17s levels.

Earlier this month, she finished second in a Northern Athletics meet in Sheffield.