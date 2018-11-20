England's Chris Ashton ruled-out of Australia Test

England wing Chris Ashton has been ruled out of Saturday's match against Australia by a calf injury.

Ashton suffered the injury in the first half of England's 35-15 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

England forwards coach Steve Borthwick said: "Chris was scanned yesterday and has been ruled out for a couple of weeks."

Borthwick admits that dual-code international Ashton will be a major loss to England.

"Chris is a fantastic player who knows his way to the try-line," Borthwick said.

"He's been great around the squad the last few weeks. It's very disappointing but it gives an opportunity to another player. We have a lot of good wings."

The 31-year-old was forced to miss training on Tuesday morning after undergoing a scan.

Ashton became available for England once more when he left Toulon for Sale over the summer but so far he has been limited to one appearance for the Sharks after incurring a seven-week ban for a tip tackle.

He was drafted straight into Eddie Jones' squad for the Quilter Internationals and profited when Manu Tuilagi was ruled out of the opener against South Africa because of a groin strain.