Fallon Sherrock lights up Robin Park with impressive display

Fallon Sherrock's remarkable rise took an interesting development today when she competed at the PDC Q School at Robin Park.

She beat Paul Nicholson 5-4 to progress to the last 64.

Sherrock, 25, recorded a 93 average and a high checkout of 131.

It followed on from her history-making feat at the World Championship in December, when she became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship by beating Ted Evetts in round one.

She went on to knock out Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

Sherrock and the rest of the field play from Thursday to Sunday in Wigan, with the two players left standing at the end of each day getting a Tour Card for the PDC tour full-time.

"Q-School is a level playing field and I’m so excited to be part of that," she told Sky Sports in the build-up. "I haven’t set myself a target because I don’t want to put pressure on myself."