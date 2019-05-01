Fans come to Wigan to hear Joe Calzaghe lift lid on life and career







The 47-year-old retired in 2009 with a perfect record of 46 wins from 46 fights, including 32 knockouts.



The evening, held at the Village On The Green in Aspull saw fans enjoy a meal and a talk from the legend.



“It’s always a pleasure to come to new places to meet my fans who have supported me over the years,” he said.



“I always enjoy my time in the north west of England, and it was great to meet the people of Wigan.”

Boxing fans at the Village On The Green in Aspull jpimedia Buy a Photo

Boxing fans at the Village On The Green in Aspull jpimedia Buy a Photo

Boxing fans at the Village On The Green in Aspull jpimedia Buy a Photo

Boxing fans at the Village On The Green in Aspull jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more