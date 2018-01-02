Farrell named best RU player in the world

England playmaker Owen Farrell has been voted the game’s best player by Rugby World magazine.

Farrell is joined in the top 10 by international colleague Maro Itoje, with Courtney Lawes the next highest-placed member of Eddie Jones’ squad at 17th.

New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett - the reigning world player of the year - is second and Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa third.

A former Wigan St Pat’s junior, Farrell switched to union as a schoolboy when his dad, ex-Warriors skipper Andy, joined Saracens.

The 26-year-old’s uncle is current Wigan and England captain Sean O’Loughlin.

Top 10: 1) Owen Farrell, 2) Beauden Barrett, 3) Leone Nakarawa, 4) Maro Itoje, 5) Israel Folau, 6) Stuart Hogg, 7) Jonathan Davies, 8) Michael Hooper, 9) Tadhg Furlong, 10) Brodie Retallick.