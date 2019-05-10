Fleming aims to make up for lost time on VIP Boxing's 'biggest and best show'

VIP Boxing founder Steve Wood has dubbed tomorrow’s showpiece at the University of Bolton Stadium as ‘the best show that we’ve done in 20-years’

Wigan’s James Moorcroft, Andrew Fleming and Kyle Lomotey will all be in action on a stellar undercard for Jack Cullen and Jack Flatley’s English title fights on Saturday May 11.

And Wood - the mastermind who formed VIP Boxing Promotions in 1998 - said: "It’s probably the biggest and best show that we’ve done at VIP in 20 years.

"Away from the two title fights, on the undercard, we’ve got seven six-rounders and they’re all matched in really good fights so it’s not just going to be the biggest, it’s going to be the best.”

Hindley’s Moorcroft will lock horns with Dorset’s Jake Best while Leyther Lomotey prepares for his inaugural six-rounder against Jordan Grannum.

Meanwhile, Fleming is keen to make up for lost time after a freak ear injury delayed his March comeback.

The 25-year-old will face former English champion Troy James who is ranked as 24th in the country with 21 wins from 30 fights.

Fleming is delighted that he’s been given the calibre of opposition that he’s been asking for.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s a top fight. James is an experienced professional, and I’m delighted we’ve got this bout because it’s the type of fight I’ve been asking my coaches for. It’s not only a step up in rounds to six, it’s a step up in opponents which I very much welcome. I’m excited about the step-up in rounds as I think it’s a little bit overdue.

"It’ll be a very tough test, but I need to grasp the opportunity with both hands as I would certainly boost my own ranking with a good win.”

All fights will be streamed on VIP Boxing Promotions’ Facebook page from 7pm on Saturday night.