Former Wigan Athletic ace Pascal Chimbonda signs for Ashton Town

Ashton Town have pulled off one of the transfer coups of the season with the capture of former Wigan Athletic star Pascal Chimbonda.







The 39-year-old defender - who was named in the Premier League ‘team of the year’ during his only season with Latics before moving to Tottenham - becomes the highest-profile signing in Town’s history.



And club chairman Mark Hayes is still pinching himself at the prospect of seeing Chimbonda - who went to the 2006 World Cup with France - running out at Edge Hall Lane.



“I first met Pascal when he came over last May to play in my annual Joseph’s Goal Legends game,” Hayes said.



“And he did not hesitate to sign when asked to help promote this year’s game and to strengthen our team, signing on initially for one month.



“His signing comes at a perfect time as our squad is just settling after getting used to North West Counties football again following our one season in the Cheshire League.



“It is a huge boost for the club, and one that I hope Wigan Athletic fans will come and support.”



Town boss Dave Dempsey believes the signing will boost the club both on and off the pitch.



“To have a player with the experience and knowledge from the top level of English football is a dream come true,” said Dempsey.



“We are all extremely excited to have Pascal join our group, and we are sure he will give the players and club a like a sense of excitement in the coming weeks.



“We can only thank our chairman for getting this one over the door for us.”



Chimbonda goes straight into the team to face Bacup Borough at home on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.