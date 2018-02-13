Gold rush for England ace Bowling

Wigan’s Charlie Bowling has been named as one of the five wrestlers in the Team England squad for the Commonwealth Games.

With less than 50 days to go to the opening ceremony of the event on the Gold Coast, Australia, Bowling’s place on the plane has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who wrestles for Aspull Warriors, will compete in the 65KG category.

Leon Rattigan, bronze medal winner in both Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014, will participate in his third Commonwealth Games.

George Ramm will be making a second appearance in Team England colours after finishing in seventh place four years ago.

Bowling, Syerus Eslami and Georgina Nelthorpe who will be making their Commonwealth Games debut.

England has a strong record in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games having won a total of 63 medals including 5 gold medals.

Wrestling team leader Eddy Kavanagh said: “All the new members of the team are under the age of 23 so it bodes well for the future of English and British Wrestling. It will be a superb for Georgina, Syreus and Charlie to be involved in a multi-sport Games; outside of the Olympics this is the only chance wrestlers get to compete alongside other sports. We can’t wait to get out to Australia and for the Games to get underway.”