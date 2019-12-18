Great Britain call was the highlight of Wigan teen's busy year

Teenager Ella Johnson has wrestled her way through 2019 – culminating in an appearance at the European Junior Championships.

She has completed an action-packed year by winning bronze at an event in Italy involving many older competitors – and reflected on her incredible 12 months.

The 14-year-old was persuaded by her head coach to represent Great Britain at the event.

She took on board the challenge and set her own training plan, involving training seven days a week and a stricter diet.

And the hard work paid off for Johnson as she went on to qualify for the European Championships by winning gold at the United World Wrestling qualifying competition in Greece in February.

In March she placed 5th at the Tallinn Open in Estonia, home of the largest wrestling event in Europe.

The following month she won gold at the English junior championships, and after attending a training camp with Team GB to prepare for Poland she finished in a very respectable 8th place out of 21 participants at the European Junior Championships.

Her proud mum Louise said: “She flew home from Poland, swapped her suitcase at Manchester Airport and flew straight out to a further training camp in Italy with Team GB before having a well-deserved two weeks off in August to re-charge her batteries.”

After competing in more tournaments at the back end of summer, Johnson attended the Believe sports awards event in Ukraine and came home finishing in a very impressive joint third place in the young sportsperson of the year category, due to her hard work and impressive medal haul in 2019.

She was also shortlisted for the This is Manchester awards in the emerging talent section – which covers all aspects of talent in the Greater Manchester area, not just sport.

After winning yet another gold medal in November, she topped of an incredible year by claiming bronze in Italy.

She now concentrating on 2020 in the hope of qualifying for more tournaments and winning more medals.

Johnson thanked her coaches at Aspull Warriors Wrestling Club and Team GB.