Great Britain's 400m relay team "couldn't have won gold" without Jenny Meadows

Wigan’s Jenny Meadows was praised for her role in helping Great Britain’s 400m relay team to gold at the European Under-20s Championship.

Meadows was one of the coaches and her husband, Trevor Painter, was team leader as they topped the medal table in Boras with 15 – six gold, three silver and six bronze.

The British women’s 4x400m relay team completed a fantastic tournament with a dominant victory and afterwards, athlete Amber Anning tweeted: “So so proud of this team.

“Thanks so much Jenny Meadows for all your support! We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Meadows said the Championships was “every bit as exciting, successful, disappointing, stressful and emotional as we knew it would be.”