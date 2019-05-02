IN PICTURES: Rivals Ashton Athletic and Ashton Town collide in Wigan Cup Final





Town opened the scoring when Jack Richards finished a move started by a great free kick from Dylan Glass.



Athletic keeper Jay Foulds could only parry to Matty Johnson who headed forward and captain Richards scored.



Johnson was on hand to add Town’s second before Athletic pulled a goal back.



But in injury time man of the match John Edgerton scored Town’s third to seal the win.

Ashton Town (red kits) v Ashton Athletic in this weeks Wigan Cup Final jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ashton Town (red kits) v Ashton Athletic in this weeks Wigan Cup Final jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ashton Town (red kits) v Ashton Athletic in this weeks Wigan Cup Final jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ashton Town (red kits) v Ashton Athletic in this weeks Wigan Cup Final jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more