Injury rules Wigan's Harry Coppell out of World Championships

Harry Coppell's World Championships hopes ended in cruel fashion - after he was ruled out through injury.

The Wigan Harrier was forced to withdraw from the pole vault event because of a hip problem.

British Athletics confirmed the news today, before the pole vault first-round.

A post on Twitter read: "Unfortunately Harry Coppell will be unable to take part in his qualifying competition this evening and has withdrawn from competition following aggravation of a hip injury in warm up."

Coppell had travelled to Doha with the Great Britain squad having qualified for the Worlds in the summer.

In the build-up Coppell had spoken of his excitement to be mixing it with the world's elite athletes. "Gonna be tough but I’m ready to get out there and give it everything I’ve got," he tweeted.