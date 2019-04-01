‘Italian Dragon’ Joe Calzaghe on his way to Wigan!

Boxing legend Joe Calzaghe is heading to Wigan to lift the lid on his extraordinary life in and out of the ring.

The 47-year-old retired in 2009 with a perfect record of 46 wins from 46 fights, including 32 by way of knockout.

Calzaghe was so good he had two nicknames - the ‘Pride of Wales’ and the ‘Italian Dragon’.

He was the longest-reigning super-middleweight world champion in boxing history, having held the WBO title for over 10 years and making 21 successful defences, before moving up to light-heavyweight.

Calzaghe won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 2007, and was awarded a CBE - to go with his MBE - the following year.

“It’s always a pleasure to come to new places to meet my fans who have supported me over the years,” said Calzaghe.

“I always enjoy my time in the north west of England, and I’m looking forward to meeting the people of Wigan”

Calzaghe will be appearing at the Village On The Green, Aspull on Friday, April 26.

A small number of tickets are available, ring 07824 777843 for details.

“I am very pleased and excited to bring Joe Calzaghe to Wigan, said Chris Hodgkinson, managing director of HC Promotions Ltd.

“It follows on from bringing Jimmy Bullard and Lee Sharpe to Wigan, and Tyson Fury to Warrington.

“We’ll be hearing tales from inside and outside of the ring, including famous fights with Eubank, Lacy and Hopkins, his late father and trainer Enzo, and many, many more.”

Included in the price is a sumptuous meal, while VIP/meet and greet tickets are also available.