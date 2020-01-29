James Moorcroft hopes to prove he's a Brit special

James Moorcroft is ready to give the performance of a lifetime as he looks to capture the British Title Eliminator in Glasgow.

Moorcroft, 26, will challenge Dumbarton’s 12-0 star Martin Harkin at the Raddison Blu Hotel on Thursday.

The welterweight is beaming with confidence after a standout 2019 saw him stop all four of his opponents – earning him the nickname ‘the Hindley Hammer’.

Moorcroft, who is looking to extend his professional record to 14-0, vowed he will deliver his greatest performance to stun Harkin in his home country.

“This is well and truly my time to stand up and be counted, and as a team we are more than ready for this great opportunity,” he said.

“This will need to be the greatest performance I have ever given – but I’m prepared to do everything it takes to bring the British Title Eliminator back to Wigan.

“I know it won’t be easy, but, I’m not leaving Glasgow without it. I want this more than anything, and I’m so hungry to succeed.

“It’s going to be a real war, but it’s a war that I’m definitely going to win.”

The 26-year-old has been training throughout the Christmas and New Year period with his coaches Lee and Luke Blundell to ensure that his fitness levels are at an all time high.

This fight is scheduled for 10 rounds, the longest Moorcroft has faced in his career, but he doesn’t believe it will go the distance.

“I think I can stop him. I don’t think the fight will last the full 10 rounds,” said Moorcroft.

“I’ve been in really good form recently, I’ve proven I do have the knockout power that people once doubted, and I believe I can make it five stoppages on the bounce in Glasgow.

“Martin Harkin is a top opponent and he will undoubtedly provide the toughest test for me yet.

“I’ve seen a few of his fights, and he’s got a great punch that can catch you out with the blink of the eye, so I’ve got to be wary of that.

“But I know I can beat anyone on any given day and, although I will need to be at the very top of my game, I feel like this fight and title is winnable.

“It’s going to be a really well-contested bout, and I honestly can’t wait for a tear up.

“I’ve had an amazing training camp – easily the best one yet – and I’m feeling the fittest I’ve ever been.

“I have the mindset, I have the hunger, and I’m good enough. I’m still getting better and I know I can travel to Glasgow to take home the prize.”