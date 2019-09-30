James Moorcroft stretches professional winning run

Hindley’s James Moorcroft turned on the blinkers to stop Oldham’s Sam Omidi at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.



Moorcroft, 26, landed a thunderous shot from out of nowhere to stun Omidi - just two minutes and 50 seconds into the 6x3 welterweight bout.

The Oldham-ace could not make it back to his feet in time to survive the 10-count, earning Moorcroft the 12th victory of his professional career.

The 26-year-old will now face Andrew Kremner in a English Title eliminator on Saturday December 7 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“Tonight was absolutely unbelievable. I almost didn’t expect it to happen- especially given the quality and danger of Sam- but I was able to stop him and extend my professional record to 12-0," he said.

“I was over the moon with my performance, and it’s always an unreal feeling to be able to get a stoppage. It was my third stoppage win on the bounce, and I want to keep this run going.

“It’s an amazing feat, and one that I’m very proud of, because some people didn’t even expect me to last three fights, yet alone win my last 12. I feel like every day is a dream, because I’m doing what I love, and I’ve got a real opportunity now to push on as a boxer.

“I will be facing Andrew Kremner for the English Title and I already can’t wait. It’s going to be an absolute war- and I’m going to stop at nothing to keep my unbeaten record, and capture my second title.

“Andy is a very good kid. He’s only lost once, and he won tonight against a decent opponent - Lee Gunter - on points, so it will undoubtedly be an really tough test. We’re around the career stage, and given our styles, it could be something special.

“Unfortunately I didn’t quite make it on the live TV but it doesn’t make a difference to me and the performance, we had a job to do.

“I would really like to say thank-you to all of my team Blundells Boxing Gym - my family, my sponsors and everyone of you who support me through and through.

“Without you all this would all not be possible and I am overwhelmed by all to say the least. Bring on December for the big English title eliminator now much love to you all.”

The Wigan welterweight was able to complete a dream night for Blundell’s Boxing Gym after Rhiannon Dixon wowed on her professional debut earlier on the night.

And his coach Lee Blundell couldn’t hide his pride after Dixon and Moorcroft tasted success .

“Nothing will be more special than watching two amazing genuine individuals-both in and outside the ring- be successful and have their hard work pay off.

“They’ve both worked their socks off throughout the camps, and pushed themselves to the very limit, and they deserve all the success in the world. I’m so proud of them- it’s always a really unbelievable moment as a coach to see your boxers do well.

“We’re really excited to see what the future holds.”