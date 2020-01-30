Lee Blundell's high hopes for James Moorcroft in title fight

Former WBF intercontinental champion Lee Blundell believes his prodigy James Moorcroft has trained ‘like a demon’ for his British Welterweight Eliminator bout tomorrow evening.

Moorcroft is set to challenge Dumbarton’s 12-0 star Martin Harkin for the British Welterweight Eliminator at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

And coach Lee Blundell, who has helped prepare Moorcroft for his title opportunity along with his son Luke, believes it is the Hindley Hammer’s time to shine.

“He’s in the best condition ever this time around. He’s trained like an absolute demon,” said Blundell.

“I’m so proud of him, and the dedication that he’s shown over Christmas to prepare for this fight has been unbelievable from start to finish.

“It’s probably been the best camp yet, and it couldn’t have come at a better time in his career as this will undoubtedly be James’ toughest challenge yet, but he’s ready.

“He’s looking really sharp and I think the fight has potential to be his best performance yet. He’s had quality sparring that has prepared him well with lads that are his weight, and are talented boxers.

“James’ has been on a really good run of stoppages and we’re hoping that can continue in Glasgow. It’s well and truly his time to make a name for himself, and really excel as a professional boxer.

“I think he can go to Scotland and upset a few people. I wouldn’t be going if I wasn’t confident that we could win.”

But his opponent, Harkin, who has fought four of the same opponents as Moorcroft, believes he will need to be "shot" to be defeated.

Speaking to GlovesRed.com, Harkin said: “The fight is the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing before I go bed. This fight means the world to me. It feels like my British title shot, because I need to win this one first to set it up.

“I’m so hungry for this. He’ll need to shoot me in there to beat me!”

Harkin has been studying Moorcroft in preparation for their British Welterweight eliminator clash.

“I’ve seen some footage of him and me and my coach have been finding his bad habits and ready to exploit them,” he said.

“He looks like a good fighter, he’s undefeated but I don’t think he’s got the amateur pedigree I’ve got. I’ve fought the better opponents in the professionals too. But I must take my hat off to this guy. He’s obviously got the same attitude as me, he’s willing to come up, away from home, and put his undefeated record on the line.”

Moorcroft, 26, thanked fans who are travelling to Glasgow – "I would be absolutely nothing if it wasn't for them"