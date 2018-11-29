Mick Cassidy's hopes for Joining Jack Legends in Dubai Rugby Sevens

Mick Cassidy hopes the Joining Jack Legends have a good chance of defending their Dubai Rugby Sevens title this weekend.

The former Warriors ace, now the club’s head of youth development, is part of the Legends team again as they play to raise the profile of the Joining Jack charity.

Action got underway on Thursday, with the Legends enjoying a 70-0 win over Moscow Dragons but losing 15-5 to Kitsportswear World Legends.

They are back in action on Friday morning.

"It'll be fantastic, I love doing things for Joining Jack and whenever AJ (Andy Johnson) calls I'll put my hand up, and the Dubai one is an easy one to put your hand up for,” he said before the tournament.

“To win it last year was outstanding. We won a really tight game, Pat Richards scored, and the chatter on our WhatsApp group is already increasing and Faz (Andy Farrell) is playing, so hopefully we've got a good chance again."

Joining Farrell, who will take over as Ireland RU’s head coach after the 2019 World Cup and former Warrior Richards, are other well-known faces such as Kris Radlinski, Wayne Godwin and ex-England RU ace Mark Cueto.

Joining Jack is the charity set up by former Warrior Andy Johnson to raise awareness and vital funds for his son Jack who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Johnson said: “The condition affects so many boys throughout the world.

“There’s a hell of a lot of work that’s been done by families that have been in this desperate situation. We’re building on work done by others but we’re certainly making big strides forward. I don’t think we’d do it unless we thought a difference could be made so we push on and we’re hopeful that fairly soon a treatment will be available.”