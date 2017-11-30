Moorcroft excited to fight in front of hometown fans

James Moorcroft is already feeling the pressure as his next hometown bout approaches.

The Wiganer will climb into the ring on Saturday, December 16 at Robin Park for a bout against an as-yet unconfirmed opponent.

He will be looking to repeat his win against Hyde’s Dale Arrowsmith at the same venue last month.

Moorcroft said: “It’s really good to compete in my hometown, as the fans can get there a lot easier, and it is easier to sell tickets as it’s on your doorstep.

“I felt a lot more pressure to do well in my hometown.”

The 24-year-old’s record stands at three wins and no losses at professional level, and he is coached by Lee Blundell. And the coach described Moorcroft’s next fight as a ‘perfect’ opportunity.

“It’s great. It’s perfect,” he said.”

“ There is no better feeling than walking out in front of your own fans, in your own town, no matter if it’s your first fight, or your 10th, or a title fight, getting out there, you feel everyone is there for you.”

Moorcroft has already started training for his next bout, and is finding being put through his paces tough, but hopes to reap the rewards.

“The training this time is more of a step up, and miles more intense, but I’m feeling miles better,” he said.

“We are not just in the gym. We are out on Sundays at Haigh Hall sprinting, on Friday nights, we are on Gathurst Hill.

“We’re not just fighting professional boxing, we are professional in every way, and every shape and form. We don’t want to just be professional, we want to act professional and make sure we are living the professional lifestyle.”

And Moorcroft believes that he could not compete without the backing of Blundell, and all that are involved at Blundell Boxing.

“I can’t thank Lee enough, as he gives up most of his time just for me. He puts a lot of effort into me,” he said.

“Without the support from everyone at Blundell Boxing, I don’t think I would be getting as good fights as I am.

“I really appreciate everything that everyone is doing for me.

“I feel like I’m just a representative of this gym, I’m just the product of the work that everybody in this gym has put in, including Lee, including friends, including family who train here.

“We’ve built this empire as you call it, and I’m just representing what everybody in this place has built together. I feel privileged to be the man who is representing them.”

He also hopes to pay back his supporters, with more than 200 turning up to cheer him on in his last fight.

“I couldn’t have done it without it,” he said. “It’s overwhelming to see people come out in droves. I didn’t know I knew 200 people. I know they came watching the night, but they also came watching me.”

Moorcroft would like to wish the following sponsors for their support: Acorn Environment Services, Advanced Fencing and Gates, North West Aesthetics, Seddons, Hughes, Lostock Skips Hire, Aqua Plumbing and Heating, A.Howarth Kitchen Installations and Apex Health and Fitness.