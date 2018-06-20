Moorcroft: Winning this title is a dream

Hindley’s James Moorcroft described winning the English Challenge belt as a “dream”.

He defeated Sheffield’s Nathan Hardy by unanimous points (80-72) in the 8x3 welterweight division to win the title at the VIP Boxing Show at Bolton’s Macron Stadium on Saturday.

“Everything was a total whirlwind, and an absolute dream,” he said.

“It was what I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a child to win a belt.

“It’s all about winning a belt, it doesn’t matter what the belt is, it’s just a great feeling and to win one last night was an absolute dream come true.”

The 25-year-old has trained at Blundell’s Boxing gym since 2016 and this is the latest step in his promising professional career. “I’ll never ever forget this night in my life, I might go on to win many other belts, but I do believe this one will be the most remembered one because it’s my first ever belt and I’m going to remember it forever,” he said.

“I can’t wait to show my new welterweight division what I’m about. I believe this is the division I’m going to be staying in and I’m ready to start contesting with the big boys now, I can’t wait.”

The Wiganer managed to win every round in the bout, despite picking up an injury to his right hand midway through the fourth round.

He said: “I threw a big right hand, and I uppercut him straight onto his elbow which unfortunately caused my injury. I was still catching him with my right hand, but it was sore, and I couldn’t find the power afterwards.

“I was hurting, but I was never letting that stop me from achieving my dreams. It wasn’t going to take away my ambition on the night.” He has formed a strong relationship with father-and-son coaching duo Lee and Luke Blundell since starting his boxing dream.

“Lee and Luke have not just helped my career, they’ve done everything for me,” he added.

“They have both made me what I am, and sculptured me into what I am, so I owe them everything. These two are a proper family to me.”

Moorcroft saluted the 100-plus fans who cheered him on and also thanked his sponsors: Mullins Associates Ltd, Breheny Security, Acorn Environment Services Ltd, AQUA Plumbing and Heating Ltd, North West Aesthetics, Apex Heath and Fitness Centre, Bigdog Bullys, Advanced Fencing and Gates Ltd, Maidens Butchers.