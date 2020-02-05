Nappy days for boxer Adam Ridge as he returns to the ring

He may have temporarily swapped his boxing gloves for nappies and baby-grows but boxer Adam Ridge is back and ready to make a statement ahead of his first bout in over 15 months.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since his victory over Ibrar Riyaz on December 16 2018 due to the birth of his daughter Orla last year.

Having worked tirelessly to get back into shape following his 15-month absence from Elite Boxing Gym in Bolton, the proud Leyther has been given his next fight date on Saturday March 21 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ridge admitted that he is keen to make up for lost time and is relishing the opportunity to get his boxing career back on track after a long but understandable break.

“After having a good talk with my team, I’ve finally got a fight date of Saturday March 21 at the University of Bolton Stadium” Ridge confirmed.

“It would have been a long 15 months out of the ring but no doubt I’ll be ready, I’ve got the best team possible round me and I’m loving every single minute of training.

“I‘ve found a new level of confidence since I’ve moved to Elite Boxing- and I cannot wait to be back under them lights.

“I’m not taking this lightly- and I’m aiming to make a big statement when I come back to put the lightweight division on notice.

“I’m motivated, I’m determined, and I’m more than ready to kick start my boxing career- especially now I‘ve got my little girl Orla as my new number one fan.

“Orla is my main inspiration and I want to make her and my family proud.

“Every thing I do and every decision I make is with Orla at heart, and nothing would make me more happy if I can achieve something special in boxing for her.

“It’s been a really long time away from the ring- and although at times I can’t say I’ve missed it in terms of the strict dieting- I’m really happy to be back.

“I wanted to put my boxing career on hold so I could be the best father I could possibly be to Orla in her first few years on this earth, and I really believe it was the right decision.

“I wanted to watch her grow up, and become the beautiful soul she is today, but the time is now right to relaunch my boxing career and what better way to do it in March at a great venue on a show filled with some unbelievable local talent.”

Prior to his lengthy break, Ridge had made a strong start to his professional boxing career after winning all six of his opening bouts.

He expressed that he is hoping he can pick up where he left off and push towards a title shot ‘as soon as possible’.

“I was more than happy with how I begun my boxing career last year. It was a pretty perfect start.” Ridge gushed.

“There’s been a few changes now, in terms of moving gyms to Elite Boxing from Astley VIP, but I believe they were the best decisions for my career going forward.

“You only need to look at Kyle Lomotey to see his progress in 2019 to understand how good the coaches are at Elite Boxing.

“We’ve set-up a really good plan for my future, and I’m very excited for what’s next for me.

“I hope I can pick up where I left off as much as I can. Obviously, I haven’t fought in 15 months, so as much as I’d love things to be back to normal straight away, it’s unrealistic.

“I’ll naturally have a bit of ring rust to shake off and may need time to settle back into it, but as long as I get the win, that’s all that matters.

“My sparring and training has been going great, so I think I’ll still be the same Adam Ridge everyone last saw in December 2018- I may have even improved.

“I want to win my comeback fight- and then move on from there. I’d love to be challenging for titles as soon as possible.

“Every boxer wants to become a champion- and that’s solely my aim over the next 12 months. I’m going to give my everything to earn my chance.

“I want to be in the title picture by the end of 2020 at the very least- if I haven’t already fought for a minor belt. That’s my goal and aspirations.

“I’m however not looking past my next fight, as that’s very important. All the support will be appreciated as always for this one- it’s going to be a difficult night- but I’m going to leave no stone unturned as I look to move to 7-0 as a professional.”