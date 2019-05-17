New Stadium name for Ashton Town FC ahead of Wigan Athletic and Manchester United Legends clash

Ashton Town AFC have a new stadium name as they prepare to host the Wigan Athletic and Manchester United Legends for their Joseph’s Goal clash.

Scott Rees & Co solicitors in Newton-le-Willows and Ashton Town AFC in Ashton-in-Makerfield have partnered up for next season, meaning the club’s ground will be known as the Scott Rees & Co Stadium.

Ashton Town AFC is a semi-professional football team currently playing in the North West Counties League in Division One North, which is the 10th division in the English football league.

Scott Rees & Co solicitors is a legal firm specialising in personal injury, conveyancing and will writing that moved to Newton-le-Willows from Skelmersdale in 2017.

Mark Hayes, Chairman of Ashton Town AFC said: “I am very excited for our partnership. The sponsorship goes a long way to giving our club longevity and the chance to compete in a football world that is very competitive.”

And the first match to be played at the Scott Rees & Co Stadium will be the Joseph’s Goal charity game between the Latics Legends and the Manchester United Legends on Saturday, May 25.

Joseph’s Goal was founded by Paul Kendrick for his son, Joseph Kendrick who has NHK (Non-Ketotic Hyperglycinemia). NKH is a very rare life-limiting genetic disorder that severely affects the development of the child. The charity was set up to increase the awareness of KHN to raise funds for research to find a cure.

Joseph’s Goal is an annually hosted charity match between Latics Legends and invited guests. In previous years the Latics Legends have played against the cast of Hollyoaks, Dutch Legends, Manchester City Legends, and this year they will play against the Manchester United Legends.

Some of the Latics Legends who have already agreed to play this year include Emmerson Boyce, Arjan de Zeeuw, Paul Cook (current Wigan Athletic manager), Nathan Ellington, Pascal Chimbonda, Neill Rimmer, Donald Page, Kevin Sharp, Ian Kilford and Pat McGibbon. They will be facing a Manchester United Legends team captained by the one and only Bryan Robson.

If you are interested in supporting Joseph’s Goal by watching the Legends match on Saturday 25th May, you can buy your tickets from the Ticket Office at the DW Stadium in Wigan. The ticket prices are £10 for adults and £5 for OAPs and Under 16s. For more information or to buy tickets in person, please call 01942 311111.