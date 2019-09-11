One Vision students get a taste of the boxing big-time

Members from the One Vision Media Production Group have recently enjoyed participating in boxing at Wigan’s Blundell’s Gym.

One Vision is a non-profit group that provides training courses for people with learning disabilities in all aspects of media production.

The Wigan-based group was established in 1998 through a free speech group.

They provide practical training courses for people with a learning disability split into five main sections – media, arts & crafts, construction, character creation and health & wellbeing.

And as part of their health and well-being module, One Vision were invited down to Blundell’s Gym in Wigan for a session of fitness and fun.

They started by warming-up on the punching bags before moving on to pad and gruelling circuit work with ex-WBC intercontinental champion Lee Blundell.

The seven students were in high spirits as they rounded-off the session by taking on some friendly sparring against each other.

Blundell, who is also the coach of up-and-coming Wigan professionals James Moorcroft and Rhiannon Dixon, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. We loved having them down at the gym- they well and truly smashed it.

“Each student was a pleasure to teach – and the glowing smiles on their faces throughout the session is what made me become a boxing coach all those years ago. They love every second of what they do – and it’s really inspiring to see.

“They should be so proud of themselves. I was really impressed with how they did, they’d be welcomed back to our gym with open arms anytime they’d like.

“The One Vision group is truly outstanding, and it’s fantastic to see how much good work they do in the community. They’ve changed the lives of so many people – and we’re happy to have played a part in their recent programme.”

Blundell’s Gym have had a successful few weeks in helping out within the local community – after they raised £2,500 for Ruby Rose Scotson and £550 for the mental health charity Mind alongside Wigan Wolves

“It’s been an really humbling and proud period for us as a gym.” Blundell said. “We pride ourselves in our work within Wigan, and it’s been an honour to help raise funds for two amazing funds.

“We always believe that we have a duty to look after people who need our help, and I feel like we have actively made a distance in the last few weeks.

“The boxing show for the brave Ruby Rose Scotson was a perfect night for us as not only did we record a clean sweep of wins, we was able to raise a few thousand for her family who deserve a lot of praise. It’s been a really difficult time for them over the last few months, and we’re glad we’ve been able to support them. Ruby Rose is a little angel, and we’re so glad she’s on the mend.

“We were also delighted to join Wigan Wolves to play football in aid of mental health.”