Orrell RUFC and Winstanley Park Cricket Club join forces

Orrell RUFC and Winstanley Park Cricket Club are set to merge as part of their joint venture to move to a new home.

As of December 1, the clubs will both sit under the banner of Orrell and Winstanley Community Sports Club – although each club will retain its individual identity and logo.

The clubs are raising funds for their new home and pitches which will be on land close to Winstanley College, with hopes to access the land next October to begin work on preparing the pitches.

And they are looking to raise £12,000 to meet the cost of extending the 30mph zone on Winstanley Road, as the proposed site entrance lies within the 60mph area.

From the date of the merger, members of each club will have the additional benefit of membership of all the other sporting facilities that come under the Orrell and Winstanley Community

Sports Club banner – such as the Orrell and Winstanley Ladies Rounders Section (OWLs) and the Holts Arms Bowling Club.

Chair of the JV board Tony Havlin said: “These are exciting times for everyone involved with all the sporting sections and the Joint Venture Board itself”.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved so far and are looking forward to completing the next steps.”

The clubs have been planning to re-locate to a 13-acre site since 2014. Orrell RUFC has been homeless since 2007 and Winstanley Park will need to relocate from their current home in 2021.

The new facility will be available to other community groups, with a focus on providing a sporting outlet for children and will feature two rugby pitches and a cricket pitch with changing rooms, clubhouse, practice area and car parking. The pitches will be ready for playing rugby by September 2021 and the start of or mid 2022 season for cricket).

Now the clubs are seeking help with their fundraising and any money raised through the Just Giving page will go direct to this part of the project.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/movethesign to donate.