Orrell St James' Challenge Cup clash to be streamed live

The Challenge Cup first round tie between Orrell St James and Underbank Rangers will be streamed live on Saturday, January 26 at 2pm.

It will be streamed via the Our League app and website, with commentary provided by Matt Horton and former Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Hull KR star Shaun Briscoe.

But it is causing St James coach Sean McHugh something of a headache.

He explained: “I fly out to go skiing with some of my mates that same day, and it looks like I may have to miss the game.

“I am thinking of trying to switch the fly times so I can be at the match, but I am not sure how practical that will be. It may be that they have to do the game without me. But that won’t be a problem as Gary Marsh will take over and he has done a great job when I have not been available in the past.

“It’s a terrific thing for the club over all and we hope we can get a big crowd to come along and give us plenty of support.”

In 2018, Orrell St James reached the second round of the competition after defeating Northampton Demons 34-0 in round one.

They then travelled to Kells but were narrowly defeated 6-4. Their opponents this year, Huddersfield-based Underbank Rangers, suffered a narrow 17-16 defeat against Batley Boys in the first round last time out.

But it is last year’s experience that McHugh feels will help his side this time out.

“It was a huge thing for all the players last year as we hadn’t done it before. But this year there is seemingly a little less excitement about this one competition and more an eagerness to get on with the Championship in the NW Men’s League.”

As Champions of the NW Men’s League Premier Division, St James can expect a stern test of their ability to hold onto the trophy they won for the first time in 2018.

It will be a tough ask as clubs always lift their own performance when they are paying the reigning champions. But that is a couple of weeks away, and before then St James have the opportunity to make a name for themselves in the Challenge Cup.

Underbank from the NCL Premier Division will start firm favourites.

Millom v Red Star Belgrade will also be streamed live on the BBC Sport website on Sunday, January 27 at 1.30pm and the fixture can be viewed worldwide on the platform.

You can download the Our League app on Apple iOS and Android or visit https://membership.rugby-league.com/.