Peter Marsh Chase the highlight of a packed day of action at Haydock Park

Peter Marsh Chase Day is always a thriller at Haydock Park and this year’s meeting looks no different.



There is over £253,000 in prize money on offer across the seven-race card which features three Graded events.

The action gets under way at 12.55pm and culminates at 4.15pm and the team at the Racing Post have got you covered with those all-important tips, stats and insight.

A number of classy hurdlers have taken out the £75,000 Grade Two The New One Unibet Hurdle (3.15pm), not least the horse in which the race is named after. Nigel Twiston-Davies’ The New One was a four-time winner of this two-mile event and this year’s field will be looking to cement their claims for the Grade One Unibet Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills is a solid favourite having shaped nicely on his return to action in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December. The five-year-old also represents a trainer in Nicky Henderson who is in red-hot form, operating at a 33% strike-rate in the last fortnight, whilst the Seven Barrows maestro has saddled three winners from seven runners at Haydock this term.

However, ground conditions are a slight concern and he might be worth taking on with Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle hero Cornerstone Lad. Trained in North Yorkshire by Micky Hammond, who has a 10% strike-rate at the track, the six-year-old is a course and distance winner at Haydock and will relish testing ground.

The £75,000 Peter Marsh Chase (2.40pm) looks ultra-competitive with a talented field of 10 runners going to post for the three miles and one furlong event.

Top-weight Definitly Red brings solid form to the table having won a Grade Two Cotswold Chase and finishing sixth in a Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2018. He represents a trainer in Brian Ellison who has a 10% strike-rate at the track and despite carrying a lot of weight in testing ground, he has to be feared.

Sue Smith is one of the leading trainers at Haydock in the last five seasons with 16 winners from 103 runners and she saddles the talented Vintage Clouds. The ten-year-old made eye-catching headway to finish third at the track last month in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase and heavy ground suits.

Dorset trainer Anthony Honeyball has his string in decent nick, operating at a 50% strike-rate in the last fortnight and is targeting a first winner at Haydock with Midnight Tune. This progressive nine-year-old has won her last two starts and a marathon test on heavy ground is right up her street.

North Yorkshire trainer Ellison has another live chance in the Grade Two Novices’ Chase at 1.40pm. Windsor Avenue faces three rivals in the contest and looked a bright prospect when landing his first two starts over fences. He finished second to the talented Sam Spinner when not at his best last time and he should regain the winning thread here.

The other Graded event on the card sees a very exciting individual attempt to maintain his unbeaten record over hurdles. The Alan King-trained Edwardstone has looked a potential superstar in two starts over timber so far this season, with the form of both of his two victories being boosted since.

Barbury Castle trainer King has enjoyed 34 winners at Haydock in his career, an impressive 17% and this exciting six-year-old could add to that record in the Grade Two Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle (2.05pm)



12.55pm Jockey Club Haydock Park Racing Club Handicap Hurdle (Northern Lights 2m Hurdle Qualifier) (Class 4) (4yo+ 0-120) 1m 7f 144y RTV



Tip: Flamboyant Joyaux



1.30pm Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices' Chase (Grade 2) (5yo+) 2m 3f 203y RTV



Tip: Windsor Avenue



2.05pm Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo+) 1m 7f 144y ITV4



Tip: Edwardstone



2.40pm Peter Marsh Handicap Chase (A Limited Handicap) (Grade 2) (5yo+) 3m 1f 125y ITV4



Tip: Midnight Tune



3.15pm The New One Unibet Hurdle (Grade 2) (4yo+) 1m 7f 144y ITV4



Tip: Cornerstone Lad



3.45pm Cheltenham Preview Here In March Handicap Chase (Class 3) (5YO+ 0-130) RTV



Tip: Clan Legend



4.15pm Old Boston Handicap Hurdle (Class 3) (4yo+ 0-140) RTV



Tip: Mount Mews



For results, full racecards and tips check https://www.racingpost.com/racecards/