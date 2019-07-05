Racing pundit and reality TV star John McCririck dies aged 79

Journalist and broadcaster John McCririck has died aged 79, his family has said.

The flamboyant horse racing pundit was well-known for his outlandish dress sense and his presenting style at major meetings across the country, for ITV and Channel 4.

A statement released by his family said he died at a London hospital on Friday.

It went on: "His flamboyant broadcasting style from the heart of betting ring proved extremely popular with racing fans and beyond."

They said he "transcended the world of racing, appearing on numerous mainstream TV news and light entertainment programmes including Question Time, The Weakest Link, Celebrity Wife Swap and Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and 2010.

"Despite suffering ill health in recent months, John continued to make several TV and radio appearances."

McCririck is survived his wife of 48 years, Jenny.