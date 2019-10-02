Rhiannon Dixon will have 'big fights earlier than expected'

VIP Boxing Promotions founder Steve Wood believes Wigan’s Rhiannon Dixon will be having significant fights a lot sooner than expected.

Dixon, 24, stole the show during her professional debut at the University of Bolton Stadium last weekend.

She looked as cold as ice as she comfortably prevailed against Lithuanian Vaida Masiokaite - despite dealing with the added pressure of starring on television.

And Wood, who formed VIP Boxing in 1998, was very impressed with his first ever female signing.

“There was a lot of publicity that came her way in the last-minute, as I know Spike TV came to interview her at half six, and she was in the local newspaper," he said.

“Spike TV insisted that she started the show, and they did a lot of preview work with her as well, and she’s took all that on her debut really well, and performed fantastically so I’m made up for not just her, but for the team.

“She’s handled a lot for her debut, and there’s a bit of extra pressure being the only VIP female boxer ever, and she’s done really well.

“I watched her and considering she had no amateur experience, the way she was moving her head and getting stuck-in and lunching was fantastic. I’m surprised to say, but I can’t wait to watch her fight again.

“If you look at Terri Harper who’s just won an IBO world championship in her seventh fight - I don’t know much about the ladies’ circuit and I know for a fact that I won’t get the fights we normally do with the males.

“We won’t rush her, but I think you’ll find that she’ll be fighting in big fights a lot earlier than you would be expecting her to.

“Listen, for what she handled on her debut, if they came on now and said, ‘Let’s put her on the TV show’, you wouldn’t worry that it might bother her because she won’t have much more exposure for what she got during this one.

“I’ve seen some fantastic reports come back there - just on the Twitter where they put a little one minute clip on - and everyone is saying ‘Wow’ and good luck to her.”

Meanwhile, Wood thinks that Dixon’s Blundell’s Boxing team-mate James Moorcroft is improving every time that he steps foot inside the ring.

“I think James was really good against Sam Omidi," he added. “Truthfully, there wasn’t much to see as he got a first-round stoppage which was surprising as we had him down as not being a puncher, but that’s three on the bounce now that James’ has stopped.

“Obviously he’s developing some strength and technique - and we’ve always said he’s getting better and better every time he fights.

“It sets up his fight with Andy Kremner really nicely on December 7 back at that venue in Bolton.

“Andy Kremner was due to do a six-rounder, but he became a floater for Spike before he was going on Channel 5 so to get him on, we had to drop it to four-rounds, but he’s won four-rounds comfortably and got them out of the bag now.

“His ring rust is off, and James is James - he’s never had ring rust because he’s fighting all of the time. I’m not sure if it will be top or joint top of the bill, but it’ll be another VIP classic.”