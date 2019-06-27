Ryan Davies hits back after debut loss for Wigan's Grand-Pro Wrestling

Former boxer Ryan Davies managed to make amends for his debut defeat after he impressively defeated Micky Barnes last Friday night.

Davies- who was controversially defeated by Barnes in his Grand-Pro Wrestling debut last month- had revenge on his mind as he stepped into the second singles match of his professional wrestling career on Friday June 21.

And it was mission accomplished for Davies as he was able to record his first ever victory in the highly-enthralling lumberjack match.

The 100-plus travelling supporters were treated to a wrestling masterclass by Davies as the former boxer improved on his previous performance and impressed onlookers with his explosive move-set.

After Davies reverted back to his old roots to stun Barnes with a wicked right-hand, he climbed to the top rope to land an ‘Macho-Man’ inspired elbow drop for the three-count.

The 31-year-old was over the moon to pick up his first win as a Grand-Pro Wrestling athlete.

“It felt amazing getting the win. The crowd was red hot and it’s been a long time coming," he said.

“It meant the world to win and send my fans home happy, especially after I lost my debut under really controversial circumstances.

“To say that was my second ever wrestling match, I thought I did really well. To be honest though what I think irrelevant. I listen to my peers - fellow wrestlers and trainers- and all their comments have been really positive so I’m made up.

“This feud has been going on half a year. I have really strong anti bullying views. That’s why beating Mickey was so important- to beat the bully and show all the kids I train at my gym and all the kids that attend GPW that you have to take a stand and be brave.

“GPW has given me an amazing opportunity. I’m so grateful of them to allow to perform in front of a live crowd again. My loyalty lies with them now. I will return if they believe I add to their product that’s a promise. I have always loved wrestling and maybe this was how it was meant to be.”

Davies expressed his gratitude towards his devoted fans after his match and described the relationship that he’s formed with them over the years as ‘special’.

“My relationship with the crowd is special. They are beyond amazing to me and honestly that’s why I want to continue. I’m proud to represent them and maybe together we will go on to bigger and better things in the wrestling world.”