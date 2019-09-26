Seven heaven for boxer Andrew Fleming

Wigan’s Andrew Fleming is hoping that a strong victory tonight will send him on his way towards earning a title shot before the end of 2019.

Boxer Fleming will return to action for his second bout of the calendar year at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.

The versatile southpaw has enjoyed an perfect start to his professional boxing career, comfortably winning his first seven matches on the spin.

He has been the subject of high praise from onlookers after he recorded a lockout victory over former English champion Troy James in June.

Fleming is set to receive a step-up in opposition calibre for his next bout - although nothing has been confirmed by VIP Boxing promotions.

The Ashley VIP star revealed that he is feeling in prime form prior to his next six-round contest.

“Training has been absolutely outstanding,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for better preparation – from the sparring against top talents to the gruelling strength and conditioning with Jacky Arnold – it’s been perfect.

“Everything’s been top draw, and I can’t thank my team enough. We’re getting better and better each fight, and the sky’s the limit on what we can achieve as a team.

“I know it’s a very cliche thing for me to say, as you hear it all the time in boxing, but it’s been the best camp I’ve ever had. I’m feeling in the best condition that I’ve ever been in, and I’m really excited to showcase what I can do at the end of September.

“It’s going to be a fantastic match-card filled with local talent, and I want to make sure that all the fans will get good entertainment value for their hard earned money.

“I can promise you that they’ll be fireworks, and everyone will see a much improved, and more aggressive Andrew Fleming – especially when I’m on the front foot pushing my opponent to the limit.

“My friends and family are always incredible with the support they give me for every fight. They always travel in numbers and make the most noise on the night, and I’ll be forever thankful for the rest of my life for what everyone has done for me.

“It’s so humbling, and I often struggle to put it into words on how much of truly means to me. I always say that everything I achieve in a boxing ring is dedicated to them, and to be honest, without them, I’d be nothing and there’d be no Andrew Fleming.

“While everyone assumes the most important and stressful part of a boxer’s life is the training, it’s actually the easy part.

“Ticket sales is the most stressful aspect of boxing, as we’re unfortunately in an industry where you don’t box if you don’t sell enough tickets. I’m very lucky to always have a loyal fan base behind me supporting me every step of the way, but for some lads, their careers have been held back due to ticket sales.

“It’s a massive shame, because even though you can be the best technical boxer in the world, if you don’t get sales, you don’t get even looked at for big fights. I think the importance of ticket sales is extremely overlooked, as it puts every boxer under a lot of unnecessary pressure, but it’s why I’ll always be grateful for every single person who buys one of my tickets.”

The 25-year-old is hoping that a victory next weekend can help secure him a title shot later down the line.

“I want this fight to potentially open doors for me. I think it could be a massive one for my career- especially if I’m able to win by a landslide," he said.

"I’m at that stage of my career now where I want to be looking at getting those minor title fights.

“I feel like I’m more than ready for the opportunity, and it’s only a matter of time before Steve Wood gives me the green light.

“Obviously in boxing, it’s unpredictable. You never know what’s around the corner, or what to expect. But, if I beat my next opponent and prove myself further, I’d like to think that I’d be knocking on the door for a title.

“That’s why I started boxing- to win titles and become the best in my division. It’s only natural, and if you’re a professional boxer who doesn’t want to be in those kind of fights, you’ve got to question whether you’re in the right occupation.”