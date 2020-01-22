Teen boxer aims to show he's no ordinary Joe!

Teenage ace Joe Howarth will begin his 2020 with a major title fight in Stoke next month.

Howarth, who hails from Blundell’s Boxing Gym in Wigan, will lock horns with Rhyl’s Mark Sweetman at the Stoke Kings Hall on Saturday, February 29 for the WBFB Boxing British title.

The 17-year-old is hoping that he can capture his third career title and move a step closer to turning professional when he turns 18 on May 19.

“It’s going to be a huge fight, and an incredible night. I cannot wait,” said Howarth.

“It’ll be my first fight of the year, and what a great way to kick off 2020.

“I’m sure it’ll be an fantastic fight. My opponent is a talented and experienced fighter, and I’m looking forward to test myself against him.

“He’s probably one of the best opponents I’ve fought so far in my career, but I’m honestly not bothered, I’m confident I’m going to win.

“I want this more than ever, and I’m determined to make 2020 my breakthrough year as a boxer.

“I really want to win this British title – it would be such an amazing achievement and put me in a great position moving forward to hopefully turn professional when I’m 18.

“I also hope I can make my friends and family proud. My friends and family are my everything, and they are my main inspiration to succeed as a boxer.

“Boxing is my life now, and I’m determined to make a career out of it.

“I’ve seen people in the gym progress into the professional game, and I want to follow in their footsteps this year, and give it a proper good go.

“I’ve been to watch all of James Moorcroft and Rhiannon Dixon’s professional fights, and they have been great role models for me, and they’ve influenced me to knuckle down and work even harder to turn professional as I see how hard they work, and the sacrifices they’ve both had to make.

“I’ll hopefully win the British title at the end of February, and then hopefully move even closer to my dream of becoming professional.”