WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: MMA fighter suffers sickening injury kicking Wigan's Tom Aspinall

Wigan MMA fighter Tom Aspinall's latest fight had a sickening end when his opponent suffered a bone-crunching injury.

Sofiane Boukichou broke his leg when he aimed a strike at Aspinall during the first round of their Cage Warriors 101 fight on Saturday night.

The Wigan heavyweight blocked the kick and, when the Frenchman's leg snapped, he collapsed backwards, while 6ft 5in Aspinall walks away knowing the fight is over after 81 seconds.

The video of the leg break was posted by Cage Warriors to Twitter.

Aspinall is in the same Team Kaobon camp as Wigan's Mike Grundy, who is preparing for his UFC debut.

This latest victory extended his career record to six wins from eight fights.