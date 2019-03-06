Whitehaven chairman rolls out welcome mat for Wigan St Patrick's in Challenge Cup clash

Whitehaven chairman Tommy Todd will be rolling out the welcome mat to Wigan St Patrick’s this weekend, with hospitality offers to supporters.

Todd is offering special matchday hospitality prices for the Challenge Cup third round tie at The Recreation Ground.

Entrance to the sponsors’ lounge for a pre-match meal, match programme, post-match sandwiches and talks from coaches and players will cost £35.

Supporters can buy the same package with five drinks vouchers included for £45.

“We want everyone to enjoy what should be a great day and an historic occasion for St Pat’s,” said Todd.

“We’ll be making sure everyone who travels up will get a really warm welcome.”

And Todd has vowed his club’s players won’t take Wigan St Patrick’s lightly as he prepares to welcome the NCL Division One side to Cumbria.

St Pat’s travel to The Recreation ground to face their League One opponents to battle for a place in the fourth round of the Cup - and a chance to face Championship opposition.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming one of the most famous amateur teams in the sport and we’re looking forward to a good game,” he said.

“Our club certainly won’t be taking them lightly and we’re expecting them to be full of confidence from their recent form.”

St Pat’s won their opening NCL Division One clash against Featherstone Lions last weekend and have already beaten Leigh East and the British Police in the Cup so far.

To book hospitality places, call Tom, Tracy or Barry on 01946 328 088.