Why Deontay Wilder is sure he will beat Morecambe’s Tyson Fury this weekend

Deontay Wilder believes that by beating Luis Ortiz he has already had the best possible preparation for Morecambe’s Tyson Fury.

The WBC heavyweight champion defends his title against Fury on Saturday at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre in what is widely considered his most difficult challenge.

Tyson Fury

Those that believe Fury will win do so because of his variety and boxing brain.

But by overcoming Cuba’s Ortiz – a fighter Wilder believes possesses similar strengths – the American insists he learnt how to win against an undefeated opponent who outfoxed even the great Wladimir Klitschko.

Wilder had to recover from a heavy knockdown before responding to stop the then highly-rated Ortiz in the 10th round.

And even if he believes he will have to rely on figuring out Fury on fight night, he said: “Ortiz is more experienced –he’s been fighting just as long as Fury, if not longer.

“He’s definitely got way more amateur experience – the Cubans, that’s what they do. I’ve got so much confidence, I’ve knocked out the number two guy, and now I’m going for the number three. I’m not going to be denied. It’s just a different height.

“Fury’s awkward – any awkward fighter is going to be a tough fight. It’s one of those things when you just have to figure him out. If it’s with a less awkward opponent you have a grasp of what you need to do to get to him; with an awkward fighter you really can’t think about it.

“You have to get in the ring and adjust. Every awkward fighter - it always took me a long time to get them out of there. This fight has been manifesting for five or six years.”

Wilder had pursued a unification fight with WBA, WBO and IBF champ Anthony Joshua, and revealed he contacted his rival to tell him he will rue their inability to agree terms when he sees him fight Fury, 30, on Saturday.

“I told him, you’re going to regret not taking $50million,” the 33-year-old said.

“He said he has a team and they conduct business in a certain way, and I said, ‘Say no more’.

“The money, the megabucks, is always in America. Ninety-thousand might come and see him fight but that don’t equal the money. He missed out. He can’t make as much money in the UK as he could in this fight. He’s misguided, listening to people who don’t understand the American market.”