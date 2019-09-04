Why Rhiannon Dixon can make her mark in boxing

James Moorcroft has backed his Blundell’s Boxing Gym team-mate Rhiannon Dixon to shine at VIP Boxing Promotions.

Hindley’s Moorcroft - who is one of the current rising stars of VIP Boxing - has trained with Dixon at Blundell’s Gym for the last four years.

The talented southpaw wrote herself into the history books after she became the first ever female boxer to sign with VIP Boxing Promotions back in June.

She is set to make her highly-anticipated debut later this month against an accomplished opponent and Moorcroft has tipped Dixon to immediately make her mark on the professional boxing scene.

“I’m really looking forward to the 28th September with Rhiannon making her debut on the same show as me," he said.

"It’s really good - it’s great for the gym, it’s great for women’s boxing, which I think is on a massive rise.

“There’s plenty of great fighters in there - with Rhiannon being one of them - and I think she’s got potential to go all the way.

"She’s got a great gym behind her, and amazing coaches in Lee and Luke Blundell.

“I train with her every morning and night, and her work ethic is even better than mine - it’s unbelievable.

“She lives the life, and I can’t see why not so to share a show with her is going to be unbelievable especially at one of my favourite venues.

“I’ve known Rhiannon for years, and I speak to her everyday about anything and everything. She’s my best mate and to share a show together as best friends, I bet a lot of people can’t say they’ve done that. It’s a privilege.”

The 24-year-old is highly-regarded at Blundell’s Gym as her outstanding natural ability combined with her admirable dedication has made her a force to be reckoned with.

Close pal Moorcroft even reckons that Dixon is a more ‘complete boxer’ than he was when he turned professional in April 2017.

“I’ll openly admit that she is a lot better than me when I first started," he said. "She is more a complete boxer than I was. I watch videos that come up at my timeline and I cringe - I watch and I think, I was good, but I wasn’t good. I hate watching them back, but I see Rhiannon and she is leaps and bounds above many people. I just think all in all, she’s going to smash it.

“She’s an absolutely brilliant boxer, and I’m excited for everyone to see what she can do. I don’t think the commentators will have a bad thing to say about her - she’s an unbelievable talent.”

The 11-0 welterweight has urged the Wigan community to get behind them both as they look to move forward in their respective careers.

“I think the 28th September will be a really memorable night for Wigan on a whole," he added. "I think it’s going to be the start of something massive for Rhiannon - and for me - it’s a great fight that puts me onto bigger things.

“I think as a town, we need to get behind us both as we both step out and take some big leaps in our careers. I feel like Wigan needs to start realising now that we are not just a football and rugby town, we’re a boxing town.

“We need all the support we can get. It’s not just about buying tickets, even if people can share our posts on the night, that would be brilliant.

“We all need to get behind each other as at the end of the day, we’re both fighting against boxers from elsewhere, and it’s us against them really. Wigan vs the world. We need to all stick together in these situations, and if the Wiganers do get behind us, it would mean the world to us.”