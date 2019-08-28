Wigan athlete Harry Coppell excited after landing World Championships spot

Wigan's Harry Coppell is still pinching himself after securing a place at the athletics World Championships.

He will fly out to Doha next month - via a training camp in Dubai - after booking his Great Britain spot last weekend.

The British Championships acted as qualifiers for the Worlds in Doha next month.

And Wigan Harrier Coppell ensured he will be taking part after clearing the qualifying standard for the pole vault, 5.71m, to take gold in Birmingham.

"It feels amazing," he said. "Just to have everything falling into place, it's brilliant.

"It took a while to sink in, I was walking around on Sunday thinking, 'What just happened?'

"Now I'm getting used to it."

It was a new personal best for the 23-year-old, and moved him up to equal-fourth on the UK all-time rankings.

"It's been a long season and because Doha is so hot they're doing it later than usual - normally I'd be on my holidays!" he joked.

"But it's great to be involved.

"I knew I was coming into form and I went into the competition wanting the win.

"But to do it with a World Champs qualifying standard makes it even better.

Now I've got five weeks to get ready for it."

The former world youth ace bettered his previous his best of 5.61m, beating Jax Thoirs (5.56m) and Adam Hague (5.46m) to take the gold.

“Hopefully I can get an Olympic qualifier (5.80m) too as I was quite close," he said. "I had a couple of attempts at it but then pulled out as it’d been a long competition as it was warm and I’d wasted lots of energy in early jumps.”

Fellow Wiganer Emily Borthwick finished sixth in the high jump on Sunday.

She faced a stellar line-up, with Morgan Lake taking gold with 1.94. Katarina Johnson-Thompson was second with 1.90.

Borthwick cleared 1.71 but failed three attempts at 1.76. It was the last British Championships to be staged at Birmingham before it is renovated for the Commonwealth Games.